Ojeito Life Drops Bags for the On-the-go Person

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. The slouchy shoulder bag is back. As we reemerge—whether that entails a return to office life, resuming dinner dates with old friends, or planning travels for the summer—there’s an appetite for the best slouchy handbags that are soft yet comfortable to carry. Recently during the Resort 2022 collections, Louis Vuitton made a case for the silhouette, as did Khaite and Balmain, who showcased their own iterations on the catwalk. Louis Vuitton presented their signature monogrammed versions, Khaite displayed their classic minimalist take, and over at Balmain, slouchy bags were oversized and front and center. And just last week, Altuzarra released their new Duo bag collection, which features their own unstructured shoulder bag. Altuzarra’s version, however, takes it a step further by offering it in a reversible option—why choose just one color when you can have two?