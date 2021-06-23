Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

UN report says coastal cities subject to disaster with rising sea levels

Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EcehB_0adByxPu00
  • Rising sea levels from climate change stand to render coastal cities unlivable.
  • Hundreds of thousands of people could be displaced, and damages could cost trillions of dollars.
  • Some vulnerable cities include New York City and Miami.

Effects from anthropomorphic climate change stand to wreak havoc on coastal cities across the world, according to a draft report conducted by the United Nations (U.N.).

Reviewed by the news outlet Agence France-Presse (AFP), the report says that rising sea levels, caused by the rapid melting of ice caps and the increase in global average temperatures, will displace hundreds of thousands of people.

Specifically, scientists in the report predict that entire cities will be abandoned due to threats from rising sea levels. This includes major urban hubs like New York City, Mumbai, Lagos, Shanghai, Miami, Dhaka and Tokyo.

There will be 300 million people left vulnerable to annual flooding by 2050. Economically insecure and less wealthy populations stand to suffer the most since they have limited resources to relocate and protect themselves.

More estimates from the report state that sea levels stand to rise by 2 feet by the end of the century.

Without adaptive infrastructure, the report estimates a total cost of $1.6 trillion to $3.2 trillion in damages for world’s 136 largest coastal cities.

America is changing faster than ever! Add Changing America to your Facebook or Twitter feed to stay on top of the news.

The long-term prospects for many coastal cities is dismal without urgent and ambitious emissions cuts, according to the report.

"Difficult choices will need to be made as sea level continues to rise, floods and storm surges become more frequent and intense, warming increases ocean acidity and intensifies heatwaves."

In light of the reports on the draft document, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), the agency within the U.N. who helped author the report, released a statement regarding its release.

"The IPCC is committed to an open, robust and transparent assessment process," the statement reads. "During the review stages, the IPCC actively seeks the collaboration of researchers and practitioners across a broad range of expertise to provide expert comments on the draft reports. As with the normal practice of peer review, this process is designed to ensure that the report is as accurate, comprehensive and objective as possible."

The worldwide goal is to keep global temperatures from rising by 2 degrees Celsius above preindustrial levels. The Paris Agreement aims to put countries on track to keep temperatures low to prevent the effects of climate change.

Community Policy
View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
The Hill

The Hill

256K+
Followers
25K+
Post
187M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Un#Paris Climate Agreement#Sea Levels#Changing Climate#Un#The United Nations#U N#Agence France Presse#Ipcc#The Paris Agreement
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Environment
News Break
Facebook
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
United Nations
Place
Mumbai
Related
EnvironmentPhys.org

267 million people worldwide at risk from sea-level rise

Worldwide, 267 million people live on land less than two meters above sea level, which is most at risk from sea level rise, according to a study in Nature Communications. The paper suggests that by 2100 the number could increase to 410 million people, with the majority of this land found in the tropics.
Florida StateGizmodo

Florida’s Oceanfront Cities Are Not Prepared for Sea Level Rise

On Thursday, a 12-story beachside condo building just north of Miami Beach collapsed, killing at least four people with almost 160 still missing. It could be a scary sign for the future, particularly as sea level rise undermines the very foundation that South Florida sits on. Long before the Champlain...
Scienceuconn.edu

A Simple Simulation to Help Coastal Towns Plan for Rising Sea Levels

Predicting how water moves through coastal structures, while also accounting for the complex variables that impact the movement, takes a lot of computational power and expertise. But that information is vital for municipal planning, especially when contending with sea level rise and increasingly strong coastal storms. Yan Jia, a research...
EnvironmentPosted by
The Independent

Is the climate crisis causing more heatwaves?

All around the world, people are experiencing more intense heatwaves and scorching temperatures every year. Scientists say there is a clear link between these periods of abnormally hot weather and rising greenhouse gas emissions.Heatwaves from Japan to Europe to Australia have become more likely, intense and longer because of human-caused climate change, research shows.Scientists warn that, if countries and companies do not take drastic action to slash their emissions, the world will experience more frequent, intense and dangerous heatwaves.Melting iceClimate change has likely doubled the probability of heatwaves, according to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC). Since 1998, the area of...
Environmenttrust.org

As seas rise, coastal communities face hard choices over 'managed retreat'

Climate-change-driven sea level rise means more communities will need to move - but planning ahead could preserve what is most important and give families choices. * Moves offer a chance to address existing inequities. * At-risk communities need strong voice in decisions. By Laurie Goering and Elijah Clarke. LONDON, June...
EnvironmentJamestown Sun

WeatherTalk: Sea level rise is complicated

The level of the sea on Earth has risen an average of about 8 inches since early in the last century. A more substantial rise is forecast for the present century. There are three reasons the sea level rises. The reason easiest to understand is the increase of water. When ice not presently in the sea melts, that volume of water is added to the sea, causing it to rise.
EnvironmentDiscover Mag

Wicked High Tides: Citizen Scientists Plan for Sea-Level Rise

Flooding on the Boston Harborwalk from a Wicked High Tide event in October 2019. (Credit: Janine Myszka) Citizen Science Salon is a partnership between Discover and SciStarter.org. Wicked high tides, also known as king tides or astronomical high tides, are a natural phenomenon that occurs several times a year in...
Scienceearth.com

A Simple Guide to Understanding Sea-Level Rise

We live on a beautiful, shifting, and evolving planet. Earth is the one place we know of in our vast and expanding galaxy that sustains life. About 71% of the earth is water-covered today, and with global warming increasing in velocity, sea-level rise will continue to shape our societies, cities, and species.
AstronomyWired

A Space Laser Shows How Catastrophic Sea Level Rise Will Be

An actual space laser is cruising 300 miles above your head right now. Launched in 2018, NASA’s ICESat-2 satellite packs a lidar instrument, the same kind of technology that allows self-driving cars to see in three dimensions by spraying lasers around themselves as they roll down the street and analyzing the light that bounces back. But instead of mapping a road, ICESat-2 measures the elevation of Earth’s surface with extreme accuracy.
AstronomyPosted by
The Independent

Space laser shows 410m people will live in areas hit by rising sea levels by 2100

A space laser shows that 410m people will live in low-lying areas impacted by devastating sea level rises by 2100, scientists say.Researchers used a NASAsatellite to map the elevation of the Earth’s surface that sits just two meters above sea level and is vulnerable to the climate crisis.The scientists then combined population data with the mapping and determined that currently 267m people live in at-risk areas, according to the report in Nature Communications.And they say that their 2100 calculation, which assumes a sea level rise of one meter, is a conservative one.The research states that countries such as Banglasdesh...
Environmentearth.com

Shocking UN report: The worst of climate change is yet to come

Millions of people worldwide will be suffering from starvation, disease, and extreme heat by 2050, according to a shocking new report from the UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change that has been obtained early by Agence France-Presse (AFP). The report, which was set to be released next year, warns that...
EnvironmentArchDaily

We Must Begin Planning Now for an Inevitable Sea Level Rise

This article was originally published on Common Edge. In this week's reprint, Martin C. Pedersen talks with John Englander, author of Moving to Higher Ground: Rising Sea Level and the Path Forward, about the “unstoppable” sea-level rise. The article explores the importance of planning for this challenge right away. In fact, "we have some time, but not all the time in the world" states John Englander.
Miami, FLPosted by
Toni Koraza

These Miami ZIP Codes are in Danger of Ending Up Underwater Because of Rising Sea Levels

Atlantis is a fun story but a grim reality. Nobody really wants to live underwater, except the marine life. Rising temperatures, extreme weather events, and rising global sea levels directly endanger Miami’s property development. Floods are ranking at the very top of environmental danger. Residents, especially young families, first-time homeowners, and investors, are reasonably worried about future development. Your assets and even your health are on the line. So, it pays to be informed.
EnvironmentPosted by
The Independent

‘Life on Earth can recover ... humans cannot’: UN climate body warns of accelerating impacts in leaked draft report

Devastating climate impacts that will fundamentally change life on this planet are accelerating and set to become clear before a child born today turns 30, according to a leaked draft of the upcoming assessment by the UN’s leading climate scientists. Unliveable heat, ecosystem collapse, species extinction, more diseases, and cities buckling under the onslaught of rising seas are a few consequences noted in the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) draft report obtained by Agence France-Presse.Even if still-rising greenhouse gas emissions, largely caused by burning fossil fuels, begin a downward slide, some of these impacts are already baked in....
Boston, MAWicked Local

NOAA grant enables sea-level-rise forum

BREWSTER — The Cape Cod Museum of Natural History is honored to be a 2021 recipient of a NOAA-sponsored Citizen Science, Civics, and Resilient Communities grant, focusing on Sea Level Rise. It will hold a free Virtual Forum on Climate Hazard Resilience: Sea Level Rise Wednesday, June 23, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. hosted by the Museum of Science in Boston.