2nd Suspect Arrested for May 21st Murder at 200 W. Lexington Street, Baltimore Police Say

A second suspect has been arrested in connection with the murder of 34 year-old Tony Hedgspeth that occurred on May 21, 2021, in the 200 block of W. Lexington Street.

Detectives have arrested 27 year-old Jamal Kingsborough of the 1700 block of Aisquith Street.

Kingsborough, the 2nd and final suspect who was wanted in this case was arrested on June 22, 2021 and is now at Central Booking where he has been charged with 1st Degree Murder. He is now waiting to see a court commissioner.

The first arrested suspect, 27 year-old Christian Saint Rose , is currently being held without bail at Central Booking.