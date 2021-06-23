Publishers Aren't Playing With Lawsuits Over Unlicensed Music. Who Might Be Next?

"Tech companies keep making the same mistake in asking for forgiveness instead of permission," says NMPA chief David Israelite. Over the past year, Roblox has become a popular online platform for kids and teenagers to create and play simple but addictive games — and apparently also upload unlicensed music by artists like Olivia Rodrigo and The Weeknd to listen to at the same time. Now, the National Music Publishers' Association is demanding that the company behind it stop playing around and start paying for music in a $200 million lawsuit filed June 9.