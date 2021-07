The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion will light up once again with a return to live music this summer after COVID-19 temporarily shuttered the venue in March 2020. "It’s been a long time coming so we are thrilled to get back to doing what we love - live music,” said Jerry MacDonald, President and CEO of The Pavilion. “We have a full line-up of events from all genres - there is truly something for everyone to enjoy this year at The Pavilion.”