Stream beabadoobee’s Our Extended Play EP

By James Rettig
Stereogum
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeabadoobee, Beatrice Laus’ throwback pop project, has released her new EP, Our Extended Play, which she worked on with the 1975’s Matty Healy and George Daniel. She announced it a couple months ago with the single “Last Day On Earth,” which is when we talked to her about it. There’s three more tracks on the EP, though — “Cologne,” “Animal Noises,” and “He Gets Me So High” — and the first of those is getting a new music video today. You can watch that and listen to the whole thing below.

www.stereogum.com
