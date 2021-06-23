Blake Lively Isn't Over Backstreet Boys Dancing to *NSYNC: 'It Was Too Much For Me to Handle'

Paris Jackson is opening up about her family relationships and what it was like for her to come out to her loved ones. In a wide-ranging conversation with Willow Smith for Facebook Watch's Red Table Talk, the daughter of the late Michael Jackson and Debbie Rowe talked about her coming out experience and how her family reacted. The 23-year-old explained that her "very religious" loved ones mostly sweep the topic under the rug, which she said she has somewhat accepted.