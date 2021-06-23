Blake Lively Isn't Over Backstreet Boys Dancing to *NSYNC: 'It Was Too Much For Me to Handle'
Blake Lively isn't saying bye, bye, bye to her favorite boy bands after they came together for the ultimate collab of the early aughts. *NSYNC's Joey Fatone and Lance Bass taught Backstreet Boys members AJ McLean and Nick Carter the dance to their 2000 top 5 hit "Bye Bye Bye" that Bass shared on Instagram earlier this week. Celebrities from Gabrielle Union to Hayley Kiyoko were obsessed and desperate for an invite to the next rehearsal, while Lively was very much living for it and fangirling at the crossover moment.www.billboard.com