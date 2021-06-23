Cancel
Theater & Dance

Blake Lively Isn't Over Backstreet Boys Dancing to *NSYNC: 'It Was Too Much For Me to Handle'

By Heran Mamo
Billboard
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBlake Lively isn't saying bye, bye, bye to her favorite boy bands after they came together for the ultimate collab of the early aughts. *NSYNC's Joey Fatone and Lance Bass taught Backstreet Boys members AJ McLean and Nick Carter the dance to their 2000 top 5 hit "Bye Bye Bye" that Bass shared on Instagram earlier this week. Celebrities from Gabrielle Union to Hayley Kiyoko were obsessed and desperate for an invite to the next rehearsal, while Lively was very much living for it and fangirling at the crossover moment.

www.billboard.com
Tyla

Britney Spears: Christina Aguilera Opens Up On Pop Star's Conservatorship

Pop star Christina Aguilera has shared her support for Britney Spears in a passionate open letter. The singer - who shot to fame alongside Britney in The Mickey Mouse Club - voiced her support for Brit following last Wednesday's court address, in which the Toxic hitmaker likened her conservatorship to "slave labour" and said her family and those controlling her should be in jail.