The Petersens are an award-winning Americana Roots family band based in Branson, MO. The family has shared their music all over the world through tours and online video content. The band includes Ellen Petersen Haygood, an American Idol Top 48 finalist, on banjo and vocals, Katie Petersen on fiddle, Matt Petersen on guitar, Julianna Petersen on the Mandolin, the Petersen matriarch, Karen Petersen, on the Bass and the newest member and family friend, Emmet Franz, on the Dobro. Join them for a live experience that will warm your heart and connect you with your American roots.