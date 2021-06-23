Cancel
Conqueror's Blade Dynasty Season Launches July 8

By Poorna Shankar Posted: Category: News
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Dynasty Season releases soon for Conqueror’s Blade. The date in question is July 8. What can you expect in this new season? Read on for more details. The Dynasty Season will introduce four new units, including eastern units. You’ll be able to unlock them by completing their respective challenges as you play through the rise and fall of the Qian Dynasty.

