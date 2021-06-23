Conqueror's Blade Dynasty Season Launches July 8

It’s Space Marine vs Chaos Space Marine With a Side of Necrons. Herocraft and Games Workshop came together to create a Warhammer 40,000 card-driven, turn-based, tactical strategy game known as Warhammer 40,000: Space Wolf, and now this Space Marine-focused title is coming to Xbox One and Xbox Series S|X. In this game, players take command of a company of Space Wolves, one of the Imperium’s mighty and terrifying Space Marine Chapters, just in time to blunder into a trap. Now the whole company is stuck on the Chaos-infested volcanic world of Kanak, a low-tech planet populated by ruthless tribes, Chaos Space Marines, and the eldritch threat known as the Necrons. The Space Wolves are the most feral of the Space Marines, but to survive, they’ll have to balance their savage instincts with equally savage strategy. After all, the forces of Chaos never go down easy.