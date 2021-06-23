Special Weather Statement issued for Metro Palm Beach County by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 20:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-23 14:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These winds can down small tree limbs and branches, and blow around unsecured small objects. Seek shelter in a safe building until the storm passes. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck! Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. You can also share your report with NWS Miami on Facebook and Twitter. Target Area: Metro Palm Beach County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN PALM BEACH COUNTY UNTIL 230 PM EDT * At 145 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking strong thunderstorms near Canal Point, moving northeast at 5 mph. * Small hail and winds in excess of 45 mph possible with this storm. * Locations impacted include Wellington, Palm Beach Gardens, Canal Point, North County Airport, Loxahatchee Groves, Lion Country Safari Park, The Acreage, Caloosa and Jupiter Farms.