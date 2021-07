We were hoping that Amazon Prime Day would bring even the slimmest of discounts to Apple's AirTags, alas it wasn't to be. With not even a dime of savings to be had, you're actually better off turning to some of the best alternatives to AirTag currently available, in this case, the Tile Pro and Tile Mate, both of which are heavily discounted for Prime Day along with the Slim and the Sticker. Check it out!