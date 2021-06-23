Special Weather Statement issued for Inland Broward County, Inland Palm Beach County by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 20:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-23 14:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck! Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. You can also share your report with NWS Miami on Facebook and Twitter. Target Area: Inland Broward County; Inland Palm Beach County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTH CENTRAL BROWARD AND SOUTH CENTRAL PALM BEACH COUNTIES UNTIL 230 PM EDT * At 146 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking a strong thunderstorm 9 miles north of Mile Marker 30 On Alligator Alley, or 17 miles west of Coral Springs, moving northwest at 10 mph. * Dime size hail and winds in excess of 45 mph possible with this storm. * This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of north central Broward and south central Palm Beach Counties, but could affect US 27 along the county line of Broward and Palm Beach Counties.