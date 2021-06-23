ExclusiveNicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi Teases Potentially Having Baby No. 4 With Jionni LaValle: ‘It Has to Happen’

Cancel
Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi Teases Potentially Having Baby No. 4 With Jionni LaValle: 'It Has to Happen'

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi exclusively tells Life and Style that having a fourth child with husband Jionni LaValle “has to happen.”

“I always wanted four kids,” the mom of three, 33, admits in a video interview. “Four is like my universe number.”

However, when it comes to adding another child to their brood, Jionni, 34, “was like, ‘We’re done,’” according to the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star.

“I feel like it’s just so chaotic because Angelo’s 2, so he’s crawling around everywhere,” Nicole adds. “It’s a lot right now.”

However, Nicole says that once Angelo is 4 years old and “starts to become independent, I’ll ask [Jionni] again. We’ll see.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45YxRk_0adByIfT00
Instagram/Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi

In addition to their son Angelo, Nicole and Jionni share son Lorenzo, 8, and daughter Giovanna, 6. With three kids, Nicole says that keeping the spark alive with Jionni is “hard,” but that the family loves “being chaotic together” whether that’s “all on the couch” or “snuggling.”

“So usually when the kids go to sleep, we’ll have movie night in the bed with cheese and crackers and wine and literally just watch movies until like 4 o’clock in the morning,” Nicole explains.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Zj5Ya_0adByIfT00
Instagram/Jionni LaValle

As for planning “adult time” with Jionni, the reality TV star says, “I mean, if we’re lucky, like twice a month, which is nice, but I mean, sometimes I’m sleeping by 8 [p.m.], so it depends if I’m tired or not.”

Nicole and Jionni, whose engagement was announced in March 2012, were married in November 2014.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation returned on June 3 for the second half of season 4 that will follow the cast’s adventures in The Poconos.

While Nicole previously announced in 2019 that she was leaving the cast of the show because she wanted “to be home with the kids” and it was “really hard for me to leave” her children to film, MTV later announced in a May 2021 press release that Nicole would be returning to the program to “shake things up.”

New episodes of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation air every Thursday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on MTV.

