Martin Dubravka spoons ball into net for grisly Euro 2020 own goal, is having much worse day than you
Being goalkeeper is not an easy not job. Not in hockey, not in lacrosse, and certainly not in the crucible of international soccer, where the pressure and hysteria heaped on players makes the New York media seem like Care Bears. If you make a mistake as a goalkeeper, you are a failure as a son and as a father. If you stand on your head for 90 minutes and keep a clean sheet, then you've done your job. What did you expect, a cookie?