Could Turkish Airlines Be Coming To Denver and Dallas Soon?

By James Pearson
simpleflying.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTurkish Airlines has said that it will be adding two more US routes – Denver and Dallas. That’s the message coming from the carrier on June 23rd. If they happen, the full-service airline will serve 12 US airports. We explore Denver and Dallas to Istanbul and beyond. The message was...

simpleflying.com
#Dallas#Vancouver#Istanbul#Turkish Airlines
