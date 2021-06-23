People on the Move
Maxwell D. Potter has joined Smith Hulsey & Busey as an associate attorney. He will assist clients in complex matters involving tax law, trusts and estates. Potter received his law degree from Stetson University and a master of laws in taxation from the University of Florida. Before Smith Hulsey, he clerked at a tax & estate planning law firm and completed an in-house counsel externship with the nation's leading medical spa. Potter grew up in Ponte Vedra and earned his undergrad degree at FSU.www.bizjournals.com