Economy

People on the Move

 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMaxwell D. Potter has joined Smith Hulsey & Busey as an associate attorney. He will assist clients in complex matters involving tax law, trusts and estates. Potter received his law degree from Stetson University and a master of laws in taxation from the University of Florida. Before Smith Hulsey, he clerked at a tax & estate planning law firm and completed an in-house counsel externship with the nation's leading medical spa. Potter grew up in Ponte Vedra and earned his undergrad degree at FSU.

Personal FinanceCNET

Next week's child tax credit: 3 quick ways to know if you qualify

With the first child tax credit payment scheduled for next Thursday, now's the time to make sure you qualify. The IRS has launched new tools and portals for you to quickly check your eligibility and manage your advance monthly payments. While the majority of US households with kids should be eligible for this welcome tax relief, there are several rules regarding age and income brackets.
Businessleedaily.com

Social security Cost of living adjustment- Latest update!

It is no secret that Social Security is poorly capitalized, and many Americans struggle to get through their monthly income controls. Here are the recent abouts and happenings with COLA!. Inflation problem in America. Americans are confronted with the bitter reality of rising inflation. Consumer prices increased by 0.6 percent...
Ohio StatePosted by
Forbes

Ohio Lawsuit Seeks To Restore $300 Weekly Unemployment Benefit

Two attorneys in Ohio filed suit today to compel Governor Mike DeWine to restore the state’s participation in several federal unemployment programs. One of these programs, Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC), provided an extra $300 a week in unemployment aid to eligible workers. The case follows temporary injunctions issued after similar lawsuits were filed in Indiana and Maryland.
Personal FinanceCNET

IRS child tax credit portals help parents get extra money this year

To get ready for the first child tax credit payment going to millions of US families on July 15, the IRS has launched its online portals, which will assist eligible taxpayers in more than one way this year. The expanded credit means parents can now get up to a $3,000 credit for every child age 6 to 17, and up to $3,600 for every child under age 6, with half of the total credit coming in recurring payments each month in advance of next year.
Personal FinancePosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Social Security Secrets for Even Bigger Checks

Ideally, Social Security won't be your only income source in retirement, but rather one of several. Still, it pays to get as much money as you can out of the program, especially since it's supposed to keep paying you for the rest of your life. If you're eager to score a higher benefit, here are a few tactics to employ.
Income TaxPosted by
Kalamazoo Gazette

Stimulus latest update: New IRS tool lets you input banking info, first payments July 15

The Internal Revenue Service has launched a new tool that allows families to update their bank account information ahead of the first child tax credit payment set for July 15. Families will receive their July 15 payments by direct deposit on the bank account currently on file with the IRS. Those who are not enrolled for direct deposit will receive a check. Then, people can use the Child Tax Credit Update Portal to update their direct deposit information.
Economybizjournals

Christopher J. Watkins

Watkins has extensive experience as a litigator for construction, insurance coverage, transportation and general liability matters. He represents contractors, subcontractors and insurers in a wide range of disputes including construction defect, architectural and engineering errors and omissions, and insurance coverage claims. He has also handled many liability evaluations, damage estimates, and coverage assessments for claims. He is peer-review rated AV Preeminent® by Martindale Hubbell.
Personal Financecoingeek.com

Barclays suspends all payments to Binance following FCA warning

Barclays bank has suspended all debit and credit card transactions going to Binance, the company has announced. The drastic move comes as a result of the U.K.’s financial regulator, the Financial Conduct Authority, issuing a notice that Binance is not permitted to operate in the country. The British bank notified...
Income TaxCNET

Age and income requirements for 2021 child tax credit, explained

The overwhelming majority of families with children will meet the requirements this year to receive money from the federal expansion of the child tax credit, which includes payments of up to $3,600 per kid between 2021 and 2022. Under new legislation, half of that credit will be broken into monthly payments from July to December of this year.
Personal FinanceThe Southern

Social Security: 3 ways to achieve independence with social security

Three ways to achieve independence with social security. Celebrating our nation’s independence every year on July 4 is a point of joy and pride. For more than 85 years, our programs have helped provide financial independence to millions of hardworking people. We have three useful online tools to help you achieve the financial independence you deserve in retirement.
Businessbizjournals

Geekdom pushing beyond coworking space

Geekdom LC is moving beyond being a coworking space, two of its chief executives told the Business Journal. "I think something that we really established this half [of 2021] is that we're not in the coworking industry as much as we thought, we are in the startup incubation and acceleration industry," Phillip Hernandez, the organization's chief operations officer, said.
Real Estatebizjournals

Thomas Wiley

Senior Vice President and Commercial Relationship Manager at Columbia Bank. EDUCATION: Bachelor’s degree from Brown University, MBA from the University of Washington. Columbia Bank is excited to announce that it named Thomas Wiley senior vice president and commercial relationship manager. Wiley will be responsible for developing commercial real estate loan portfolios and client relationships in Oregon and Washington. A 35-year industry veteran, he was previously group vice president at M&T Bank, focusing on CRE and healthcare lending.
Businessbizjournals

Alain Marcuse

As Validity’s first Chief Information Security Officer (CISO), Marcuse will leverage his 30 years of experience in information technology, cybersecurity and data privacy to elevate Validity’s business infrastructure as the company continues to expand. Marcuse previously built the data privacy consulting practice at RSM US as Director of Security, Privacy and Risk.
Businessbizjournals

Chyna Green

Project Diversity and Development Manager at Samet Corporation. Chyna focuses on the management of Samet's MWBE participation, Students in Construction, and Mentor-Protégé programs. Through Samet's construction projects, she strengthens MWBE businesses and collaborates with educational facilities to bring about workforce development through the Students in Construction program.

