People on the Move

To get ready for the first child tax credit payment going to millions of US families on July 15, the IRS has launched its online portals, which will assist eligible taxpayers in more than one way this year. The expanded credit means parents can now get up to a $3,000 credit for every child age 6 to 17, and up to $3,600 for every child under age 6, with half of the total credit coming in recurring payments each month in advance of next year.