Gilles Mabire appointed new Chief Technology Officer Automotive Technologies at Continental

By Editorial Calendar
automotiveworld.com
 9 days ago

Continental has appointed Gilles Mabire (49) as Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of the Automotive Technologies group sector. Currently responsible for the Commercial Vehicles and Services business unit at Continental, he will assume the new role latest by January 1, 2022, succeeding Dr. Dirk Abendroth, who is leaving the company at his own request at the end of June 2021. Until Mabire takes up his post, Michael Hülsewies (48), head of Architecture and Software, will temporarily take over the management of the CTO organization. By the time Gilles Mabire assumes his new role, he will have completed key projects within the scope of the transformation process which he initiated in the Commercial Vehicles and Services business unit as well as Smart Mobility.

www.automotiveworld.com
