Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health Services

ŠKODA Enyaq iV turns blue-light fleets green

By Editorial Calendar
automotiveworld.com
 9 days ago

Emergency services will soon be powered by battery electric technology as ŠKODA adds the brand’s first all-electric SUV – the Enyaq iV – to its blue-light squad. The Enyaq iV is available to blue-light fleets in two power variants – a 60 and 80 – offering a choice of 62kWh and 82 kWh batteries respectively. Offered in two-wheel drive (all-wheel drive coming soon) and delivering an output of up to 204PS and 310Nm of torque, the Enyaq iV is able to accelerate from 0-62 mph in 8.5 seconds and delivers a top speed of 99mph.

www.automotiveworld.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Koda#Koda Enyaq#Wltp#Enyaq Iv#Octavia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Electric Vehicles
News Break
Health Services
News Break
Cars
Related
CarsMaxim

The ELEGEND EL1 Is a 816-HP Electric Tribute to the Audi Quattro

Startup German electric vehicle manufacturer is creating a tribute to, well, a legend with the potent EL1. If you can't tell from the imagery, it's a modern creation of the Audi Quattro, a classic Group B rally car produced between 1980 and 1991, as Acquire notes. It's all-wheel drive and boasts a softer, more rounded interpretation of the original Quattro's boxy shell, but that's about where the similarities end.
Interior DesignDesign Milk

Blue Green Works’ Lighting Collection Launches at Casa Perfect

New York-based studio Blue Green Works have released the Palm Series and Fiber Series, which are minimal lighting collections available at The Future Perfect. Founded in 2020, Blue Green carefully combines hand-formed materials with precision metalwork. The inaugural collection was conceptualized around ideas of escape and sanctuary, aptly in-tune within...
Video Gameskeengamer.com

Luciform Review: Red Light, Green Light (Switch)

Luciform is a tough-as-nails precision platformer where you must guide the eponymous Luci to victory against the evil Red-Eyed Gorilla. Use your colour-changing to abilities to fly from platform to platform, phase through deadly spikes, and save your friends. Luciform is out now on Steam and Nintendo Switch for your...
Softwaremakeuseof.com

How to Filter or Disable Blue Light on Ubuntu

For most of our waking days, we are surrounded by screens. While it's not a big problem in itself, staring at screens well into the evening can result in a disturbance of the natural sleep cycle, which in turn, can result in health risks like insomnia, daytime fatigue, and more. The culprit behind this is the blue light emitted by these screens.
Interior Designaspiremetro.com

Palm Floor Lamp From Blue Green Works

Drawing inspiration from the beach modernism of the Fire Island Pines, the Palm series by Blue Green Works combines hand-rolled, kiln-slumped glass and precision machined steel or brass elements. The subtle texture and soft edge of the glass provides a warm counterpoint to the metal’s strict lines. The slumped glass...
Politicsmarketresearchtelecast.com

CDMX will remain on a green traffic light but with new regulations

The Mexico City (CDMX) will remain in green epidemiological traffic light for 15 more days, despite positive cases of COVID-19, as detailed Eduardo Clark Garcia, Director of Digital Government at Digital Agency for Public Innovation (ADIP). In addition, one of the new measures is that restaurants may operate their usual hours according to the operating permits they have.
WildlifeNature.com

Red light, green light: both signal ‘go’ to deadly algae

Artificial lighting thought to be more wildlife-friendly than white light could encourage algal blooms. Green or red lights in seaside areas have been proposed as alternatives to white light to protect wildlife. But new experiments show that exposure to red or green light at night boosts the growth of some ocean algae — including species known to rob waters of oxygen.
AmazonPopular Science

Do blue light glasses really work?

We’re all spending more time staring at glowing rectangular screens than ever before—and, frankly, more than we ever wanted to. You may have experienced headaches, dry eyes, and other uncomfortable symptoms; or you may just assume that all of this screen time simply can’t be good for our vision. A possible fix, one that’s becoming increasingly common, are blue light glasses.
SciencePhotonics.com

Daily-Use Light Source Converts IR to Blue Light for Sterilization, Disinfection

OSAKA, Japan, June 25, 2021 — A microcavity device that converts infrared (IR) radiation into blue light could enable safe, daily use of deep ultraviolet (DUV) light for disinfection and sterilization. The device was developed by a research group from Osaka University and was built without a polarity-inverted structure. The...
Technologygeorgetowner.com

Tech Tip: Reducing the Impact of Blue Light Exposure

With each day, it seems we have a new risk or threat to worry about. Lately, there’s been much talk about the dangers of blue light exposure and many products are available supposedly to remedy the problem. Wouldn’t you know it, but blue light can actually negatively impact your health and wellbeing. So, let’s discuss blue light exposure, and what you can do to address it.
Energy Industryinews.co.uk

Shining a light on green energy

Running a car and powering a home are some of the biggest costs homeowners face each year, but they’re also major sources of the greenhouse gases that contribute to global warming. In fact, energy supply in the UK accounts for a quarter of our carbon emissions. It’s not something you...
TrafficBBC

Green light for funding of £28m Nottinghamshire road upgrade

The government has agreed to fund a major road improvement project, costing more than £28m. The Department for Transport will contribute £24.3m towards the scheme to upgrade the route between Ollerton and East Bridgford in Nottinghamshire. It is claimed improving the A614/A6097 corridor will benefit local tourist attractions and serve...
Cell Phonesmaketecheasier.com

How to Schedule the Blue Light Filter on an Android Device

We spend most of our time either scrolling through social media feeds or watching YouTube videos on our smartphones. Smartphones or any display, emit light, which plays a very important role in activating our human body clock. Generally, we feel energetic when there is more light, so staring at the smartphone screen for long hours can make it difficult to fall asleep. Modern smartphones come with a feature called “Blue Light Filter” that blocks the blue light from the display to reduce eyestrain. In this post, we look at how you can schedule the blue light filter on Android.
CarsCleanTechnica

Volvo Recharge Concept Features Lidar & AI On All-New EV Chassis

Volvo is pushing hard to stay up with the EV revolution. For those who don’t spend their days writing for online magazines like CleanTechnica, it’s easy to get confused about what Volvo Cars is doing and what Polestar is doing. Both are owned by Geely, which also owns the London Taxi Cab Company, something called Lynk & Company, Proton, and Lotus. Geely also manufactures its own line of cars. Volvo Cars and Volvo Trucks are two separate companies today, so it’s also important to distinguish them. For the purposes of this story, we will use “Volvo” to refer to the car business.
Businessautomotiveworld.com

Nissan unveils EV36Zero – a £1bn Electric Vehicle (EV) Hub to accelerate the journey to carbon neutrality

Nissan today unveils Nissan EV36Zero, a £1 billion flagship Electric Vehicle (EV) Hub creating a world-first EV manufacturing ecosystem. Centred around the record-breaking plant in Sunderland, UK, Nissan EV36Zero will supercharge the company’s drive to carbon neutrality and establish a new 360-degree solution for zero-emission motoring. The transformational project has...
Trafficautomotiveworld.com

Solaris signs a contract for 51 buses for operator MPK Łódź

Having won a tender run by operator Miejskie Przedsiębiorstwo Komunikacyjne – Łódź, Solaris has signed today a contract for the delivery of 51 buses. These will include 29 units of 12 metres and 22 articulated vehicles. The new buses are to be delivered to MPK by the end of this year.