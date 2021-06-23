ŠKODA Enyaq iV turns blue-light fleets green
Emergency services will soon be powered by battery electric technology as ŠKODA adds the brand’s first all-electric SUV – the Enyaq iV – to its blue-light squad. The Enyaq iV is available to blue-light fleets in two power variants – a 60 and 80 – offering a choice of 62kWh and 82 kWh batteries respectively. Offered in two-wheel drive (all-wheel drive coming soon) and delivering an output of up to 204PS and 310Nm of torque, the Enyaq iV is able to accelerate from 0-62 mph in 8.5 seconds and delivers a top speed of 99mph.www.automotiveworld.com