LEONI: Dispensing robot dresspacks address evolving automotive manufacturing needs

By Editorial Calendar
automotiveworld.com
 9 days ago

Automotive manufacturers and suppliers rely heavily on innovative technologies such as industrial robots for automating production. As these technologies advance, however, complications can arise. Take robot-based dispensing applications, for instance. Robots with hoses full of viscous liquids make several different motions, which can lead to flexing and sometimes failures. With this in mind, LEONI Engineering Products & Services (LEPS) designed a robot dresspack system built specifically for the challenges of dispensing applications.

