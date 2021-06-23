Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Norwood, CO

Norwood continues talks of arming teachers

By SPECIAL TO THE POST
The Daily Planet
 13 days ago

The Norwood Public School’s board of education has begun seeking public comment on a proposed resolution to increase school security and safety by allowing a small group of highly trained staff members to serve as school safety officers. Under Colorado Revised Statute CRS 18-12-2143b, staff who are designated as school safety officers are legally authorized to carry a concealed firearm on school grounds, once they have completed district mandated firearms training.

www.telluridenews.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Education
City
Peyton, CO
City
Norwood, CO
Local
Colorado Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Security#Board Of Education#Security Officers#The Norwood Post#Peyton School District
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
Related
ReligionPosted by
The Hill

Pope alert after intestinal surgery, Vatican says

The Vatican on Monday said Pope Francis is alert and breathing on his own following surgery to remove part of his large intestine. Pope Francis was taken to the hospital on Sunday for the planned surgery. According to a statement from the Holy See's spokesperson Matteo Bruni, the surgery took about three hours and involved a left hemicolectomy, the removal of one side of the colon.
CelebritiesNBC News

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton marry

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have made it official!. The pop star and the country crooner tied the knot Saturday night after more than five years together, with TODAY's own Carson Daly serving as the officiant. Stefani shared the news on her Instagram account on Monday with a clip of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy