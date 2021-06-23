Norwood continues talks of arming teachers
The Norwood Public School’s board of education has begun seeking public comment on a proposed resolution to increase school security and safety by allowing a small group of highly trained staff members to serve as school safety officers. Under Colorado Revised Statute CRS 18-12-2143b, staff who are designated as school safety officers are legally authorized to carry a concealed firearm on school grounds, once they have completed district mandated firearms training.www.telluridenews.com