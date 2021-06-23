Cancel
NBA

'For The Haters': Bucks Prepare For Conference Finals Against Hawks

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Milwaukee Bucks open their Eastern Conference finals series against the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday night at Fiserv Forum. It took seven games for Milwaukee to knock out the Brooklyn Nets in their semifinal series. Now the Bucks are left with an incredible opportunity: With just four teams remaining, they’re considered the favorite to win an NBA title — their first since Kareem Abdul-Jabbar was a member of the team.

