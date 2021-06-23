Sweets & Snacks Brings Trade Shows Back to Indy

I was at the Crossroads Hy-Vee Friday morning to talk about their Indianapolis 500 Show car, as it was THERE, on the premisis, for all to see!. I’ve never been so close to and Indy car! I noticed right away, the cockpit is very tight. I’m much wider, have more girth than what that allows, so if I was allowed to sit in it (I wasn’t), I would have to have a couple big guys push me down by my shouders until I dropped in with a *POP*. Of course then, the real feat would be trying to get me back out again. Probably need a crane and a makeshift shoe horn to *POP* me back out.