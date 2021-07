If you’re fond of the ‘90s and partying on the Fourth of July, then head to the Cuban Club courtyard in Ybor City. The term “one hit wonder” comes to mind when discussing Sister Hazel and Tonic, but if you’re a fan—which they have many of—that may be insulting. So though a lot of people only know Gainesville’s Sister Hazel by the cheery sing-a-long “All for You” and Tonic by its rock anthem “If You Could Only See,” there’s a whole group of devotees who know all the deep cuts.