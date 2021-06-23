Minerva UMC to offer free produce

On Thursday, July 8, there will be free produce/food available at the Minerva United Methodist Church, first come, first served from 9 a.m. – 12noon. This is a direct distribution from the Akron-Canton Food Bank of thousands of pounds of fresh produce and other food products. Food help is available to all who fill out a self-declaration of need form. Families in need in the area are urged to come to the Methodist Church in the back parking lot between West and Liberty Streets, just south of E. Lincoln Highway.