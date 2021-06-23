Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Back-Sync: Thanks to Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively is living her boy band fantasy

By Regional Media
illinoisnewsnow.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFans were thrilled when two Backstreet Boys and two members of *NSYNC — AJ McLean, Nick Carter, Joey Fatone and Lance Bass — teamed up as Back-Sync to perform at a charitable event last week for Pride Month. And they were even more thrilled when Lance posted footage of himself and Joey teaching AJ and Nick how to do *NSYNC’s signature “Bye Bye Bye” choreography. Among those enraptured by the video: Blake Lively.

www.illinoisnewsnow.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joey Fatone
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Lance Bass
Person
Blake Lively
Person
Nick Carter
Person
Ryan Reynolds
Person
Aj Mclean
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fantasy#Instagram Story#Abc Audio
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesGossip Cop

Scarlett Johansson, Ryan Reynolds Still In ‘Ugly’ Feud 10 Years After Their Divorce?

Are Ryan Reynolds and Scarlett Johansson battling over box office numbers? That’s the story one tabloid is pushing this week. Gossip Cop investigates. The most recent edition of OK! asserts that there’s still “bad blood” between Ryan Reynolds and his ex-wife, Scarlett Johansson. According to the tabloid’s inside source, “They’ve always been fiercely competitive when it comes to their careers.” Johansson’s highly anticipated Marvel film Black Widow hits theaters July 9, while Reynold’s sci-fi comedy Free Guy is due August 13. Now that both actors have their own films this summer, their rivalry is “heating up.”
Theater & Danceimdb.com

Blake Lively Is All of Us Watching Backstreet Boys Learn Nsync's "Bye Bye Bye" Dance

Members of Backstreet Boys learning the moves to Nsync's "Bye Bye Bye?" No, you are absolutely not dreaming of the year 2000—just ask mega-fan Blake Lively. The Green Lantern actress shared her reaction to watching Backstreet Boys members Aj McLean and Nick Carter learn the infamous "Bye Bye Bye" choreography (we're swooping our hand in that classic motion as we speak) from Nsync's Joey Fatone and Lance Bass. Lance first set the internet ablaze by sharing the crossover footage to his Instagram just a few days back. Blake shared every fan's sentiment of finally not having to choose between the two boy bands by posting to her Instagram Story....
CelebritiesMarie Claire

Blake Lively Baked a Seriously Impressive Watermelon Cake This Week

Earlier this week, actress/very impressive human Blake Lively took to Instagram to show off her next-level baking skills. Blake made a watermelon cake that seriously looks just like a watermelon and the feat clearly deserved documentation on IG. According to the post's caption, Blake made the stunning baked good using...
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
E! News

Ryan Reynolds Is Now on TikTok and His First Video Will Delight Just Friends Fans

Watch: Ryan Reynolds & Blake Lively in "Green Lantern": E! News Rewind. It's official: Ryan Reynolds has joined TikTok. And in celebration of the momentous occasion, the Deadpool actor posted a comical clip of himself lip-syncing along to "I Swear" by R&B group All-4-One, which is a nod to his character, Chris Brander, doing the same in the mirror in the 2005 romantic comedy, Just Friends.
Behind Viral Videosswiowanewssource.com

Ryan Reynolds makes TikTok debut

Ryan Reynolds has joined TikTok. The 44-year-old actor warned fans they will be "disappointed" by his account but kept them entertained by paying homage to his movie 'Just Friends' with a lip sync performance of All-4-One's 'I Swear', just as his character Chris Brander did in the 2005 comedy. He...
Behind Viral VideosPopculture

Ryan Reynolds Create One of His Funniest Movies Scenes on TikTok

Ryan Reynolds has taken to TikTok to recreate one of his funniest movie scenes and fans are here for it. The actor is now on TikTok and he posted a hilarious clip of himself singing "I Swear" by All-4-One which is a famous scene from his 2005 Just Friends film. In the clip, Reynolds starts singing a piece of "I Swear" while looking similar to how he did when he was in the hilarious romantic comedy.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Hugh Jackman And Dwayne Johnson Reportedly Have Cameos In Ryan Reynolds’ Free Guy

After several delays and release date reshufflings, Free Guy is finally due out this August. The high concept action-comedy features Ryan Reynolds and Jodie Comer – with the Killing Eve star in her first major blockbuster role – alongside Taika Waititi and Stranger Things‘ Joe Keery. Not only that, but it’s now been revealed that the upcoming movie will contain a bunch of other familiar faces in surprise cameos.
Trouble RelationshipTMZ.com

Kelly Clarkson Asks Judge to Declare Her Legally Single Amid Divorce

Kelly Clarkson's getting a head start on her Fourth of July weekend ... filing for her own independence from her estranged husband. Clarkson's lawyer, disso-queen, Laura Wasser, filed legal docs Friday ... asking the judge to officially grant Clarkson's request for a divorce, leaving other issues like money and child custody for another day.
Music101wkqx.com

Live music is back!

After all this time, it feels strange and exhilarating to be able to watch live music inside of a building. Local H (my favorite band if you are new around here) did a completely sold out run of 4 acoustic shows at Gman in Wrigleyville over the weekend, I was lucky enough to grab tickets to the Thursday night performance that had lots of treats. Including Scott Lucas doing a solo cover of Concrete Blonde’s Joey: