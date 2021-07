One of the most anticipated restaurant openings of the summer makes its debut today with Nashville hot chicken as the focus of the menu and loads of murals on the walls and ceiling, even outside the store. Dave’s Hot Chicken brings fast-casual hot chicken tenders and sliders, along with sides of house-made kale slaw, creamy mac n’ cheese, and crispy French fries. Dave’s offers seven various spice levels ranging from No Spice to Reaper, which requires a signed waiver for those who dare. Each heat level uses a different spice blend.