Addressing the Most Significant Barriers to Homeownership

If you follow the housing market at any level, you know we’re in the midst of a severe shortage of homes for sale. That’s one reason the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller National Home Price Index, out this week, had its biggest increase ever. Prices were up 14.6% in April compared to a year earlier. Rents are climbing, too, nationally. But estimates of just how many houses we need to meet demand vary widely, from just over a million housing units to more than 5 million.