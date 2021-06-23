Addressing the Most Significant Barriers to Homeownership
The housing market in its current state—featuring low inventory, puffed-up prices, intense competition, unaffordability, and pandemic-related instability—presents challenges to most people pursuing the American Dream—that is supported by data gathered for the U.S. Mortgage Insurers' 2021 National Homeownership Market Survey, which specifically looked at responses by race to better understand people of color's perceptions and difficulties.themreport.com