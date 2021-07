Tick tock… associates at firms across the country are growing impatient with firms that have yet to announce raises. The wait is over at Weil Gotshal, which let loose its salary news earlier this afternoon, much to associates’ delight. Weil took home $1,657,603,000 gross revenue in 2020, placing it at No. 17 in the most recent Am Law 100 ranking, so there was certainly enough wealth to share to make the firm look appealing for laterals in this market.