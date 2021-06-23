Cancel
Agriculture

Cattle industry pushes DOJ for insight into meat packer investigation as silence continues

By Macomb News Now
illinoisnewsnow.com
 9 days ago

The cattle industry is growing impatient as it awaits answers from the Department of Justice investigation into the nation’s four largest meat packers. Ethan Lane with the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association says the agency, which is looking into potential antitrust violations, doesn’t usually update stakeholders on investigations, but producers are facing unique circumstances. “So much focus in the industry right now is surrounding these set of issues and because of that there is a real need to know what we’re looking at and so I think producers are saying “look I don’t care about how you normally do it.

