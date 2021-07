There are some big names out there in the tractor business. John Deere and Mahindra, for example, are the top-selling tractor brands in the world. But other brands like Fendt, New Holland, Kioti, or Sonalika can also handle a wide spectrum of jobs in agriculture and earthmoving. While it’s hard to say which brands are the absolute best or most reliable, we did some digging to make a list of 3 of the most reliable and well-known tractor brands.