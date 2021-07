Tuscaloosa County is among 21 counties that the Alabama Department of Public Health has placed under a 'Very High Risk' for the transmission of the novel Coronavirus. The health agency's latest data shows 45 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 over the past 14 weeks within Tuscaloosa County. Although the number may be small, the positive confirmation trend is enough to place the county under a Very High Risk according to the ADPH's revised metric.