RugsUSA Is Having a Black Friday Sale with Up to 75% Off a Ton of Styles

By Tim Minerd
Posted by 
Apartment Therapy
Apartment Therapy
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. While we’re still months away from actual Black Friday, Summer Black Friday is here, at least at Rugs USA. Their Summer Black Friday Sale just launched, offering up to 75 percent off thousands of rugs in all sizes and styles, plus fast and free shipping. From shaggy, tasseled boho designs to elegant lattice patterns, there are tons of trendy and classic designs to choose from, and there’s even a big section of outdoor rugs that would arrive just in time to spruce up your patio for a Fourth of July barbecue. You can browse the full Black Friday Summer Sale section here, or read on to check out the very best deals on rugs we love.

