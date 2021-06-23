RugsUSA Is Having a Black Friday Sale with Up to 75% Off a Ton of Styles

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Whether you’re new to the kitchen or consider yourself an experienced home cook, buying the right equipment can mean a serious investment. So when we get wind of a really good sale, we’re happy to share our sources! And today, it’s the Ballarini warehouse sale. Parent company Zwilling is offering select items at up to 85 percent off, so you can literally buy several pieces for the price of one. (How’s that for smart spending?) With standout items like a $20 stainless steel saucepan and an $8 baker, you’d be hard pressed to find lower prices. And while all sales are final, if you spend more than $100, you can qualify for an additional 10 percent off. Here are our five favorite picks from the Ballarini warehouse sale, which you can shop in full here.