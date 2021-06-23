Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

AI Eye Podcast Episode 572: Stocks discussed: (OTCPINK: $GTCH) (NYSE: $IBM)

By Editor's Picks
investorideas.com
 13 days ago

AI Eye Podcast Episode 572: Stocks discussed: (OTCPINK: $GTCH) (NYSE: $IBM) Today's Column - The AI Eye - Watching stock news, deal tracker and advancements in artificial intelligence. Stocks discussed: (OTCPINK:GTCH) (NYSE:IBM) GBT Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK:GTCH) has filed a provisional patent application for Integrated Circuits automatic design rule correction...

www.investorideas.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ibm Research#Gbt Technologies Inc#Ip#Cto#Ic#Eda#Cloud#Wimbledon Com#Aeltc#Ibm Power Rankings#Watson Ai#Cagr#Apac#Investorideas Com News#Cleantech#Climate Change#Gaming Stocks Podcast#The Ai Eye Podcast#Tunein#Iheartradio
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Spotify
News Break
Technology
News Break
IBM
News Break
Computers
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Google
Related
StocksStreetInsider.com

Pre-Open Stock Movers 06/23: (SEAC) (XPEV) (NKLA) Higher; (GMTX) (EYES) (PDCO) Lower (more...)

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: GMTX) 35.7% LOWER; announced initial data from its Phase 2a ReGAtta study of GEM103 as of May 2021 in patients with geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry AMD. ReGAtta is a dose escalation trial of GEM103, which is intravitreally administered recombinant human complement factor H (CFH), in dry AMD patients. The trial, which remains ongoing, is designed to evaluate safety and tolerability, as well as measures of intraocular pharmacokinetics (PK) and disease-relevant biomarkers, to inform the late-stage development program.
Rock Hill, SCPosted by
Benzinga

Best Stock of the Day: 3D Systems Corp. (NYSE: DDD)

Headquartered in Rock Hill, South Carolina with offices in Colorado, Tennessee, Oregon and Seattle, 3D Systems Corp. (NYSE: DDD) assists manufacturers with prototypes, models, tooling patterns and additional parts for mass assembly. 3D also holds a special place in the printing industry due to its On Demand part printing service, 3D printers, the development of stereolithography and creation of the STL format.
Marketsinvestorideas.com

Breaking AI Stock News: GBT (OTC: $GTCH) Files Patent For ICs Layout Automatic Correction of Geometrical Design Rules System

Typically, a mask layout database is created manually by a layout designer or automatically by a synthesis tool. Once the mask layout database is complete, it must go through a series of verifications in few domains. One of these checks is geometrical, to check featured dimensions according to the manufacturing process rules. Today, most of the design rule violations in the mask layout database are corrected manually by a layout designer, mainly with Analog and MIXED layout types. The designer finds each violation and manually corrects the violations by moving/modifying polygons associated with the violations. During the correction process, the layout designer may create new design rule violations and therefore the correction process may be repeated until the mask layout database does not include any design rule violations. The process of iteratively correcting the design rule violations may take several hours or even days to complete and typically significantly increase the overall layout design time. The additional time required to complete layout may also delay the production of a photomask set used to fabricate the integrated circuit.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Stock Price Down 2.3%

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) shares fell 2.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $58.49 and last traded at $58.60. 564 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 366,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.01.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) VP Sells $457,070.97 in Stock

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) VP Serge Topjian sold 11,657 shares of MediaAlpha stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $457,070.97. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,657 shares in the company, valued at $143,390.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Stocksinvestorideas.com

New Stocks to Watch at Investor Ideas in Tech (NYSE: ZIP) (Nasdaq: ALF), Homebuilder (NYSE: MHK), Biotech (NYSE American: MLSS), Restaurant (OTC: MHGU) and Plant-Based / Vegan (CSE: MILK)

This week's new tech companies are involved in software, AI, e-commerce, and included the internet portal - ZIP Recruiter, which debut its IPO earlier this month. The latest homebuilder stock is a leading flooring manufacturer and the newest life sciences company is involved in injection technologies and instruments. Finally, both...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Acquired by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 309,160 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,528 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $41,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 780.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,272 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,537 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) SVP Sells $333,000.00 in Stock

Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) SVP Manoj Shetty sold 10,000 shares of Systemax stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total value of $333,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,755 shares in the company, valued at $458,041.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $107.22.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

International Paper (NYSE:IP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Stephens

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on International Paper from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on International Paper from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp raised their price target on International Paper from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on International Paper from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on International Paper from $49.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. International Paper currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.83.
Softwarebostonnews.net

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cyber Security Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants Aldata, BFC Software, IBM

Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cyber Security Market 2021-2027. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cyber Security market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Stock Price Up 7.6%

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) shares rose 7.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.24 and last traded at $11.16. Approximately 22,416 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,029,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.37. PUMP has...
Marketsmodernreaders.com

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Director Sells $2,476,128.20 in Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Director Stanley Tang sold 13,741 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.20, for a total transaction of $2,476,128.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

IBM (IBM) Announces President Jim Whitehurst Leaving

IBM (NYSE: IBM) announced that President Jim Whitehurst will be stepping down, among other management changes. Whitehurst came to IBM from Red Hat, where he was CEO. IBM acquired Red Hat in 2019. The company announced:. Our hybrid cloud and AI strategy is strongly resonating with clients. I believe we...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Stock Price Up 3.9%

Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) shares were up 3.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $79.23 and last traded at $78.76. Approximately 5,479 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 370,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.80.
Businessmartechseries.com

MarTech Interview with Eyal Betzalel, Co. CEO at Primis

Eyal Betzalel, Co. CEO at Primis and Co-Founder at Sellers.guide weighs in on the evolving publisher-ad provider relationship in today’s B2B marketplace:. Welcome to this martech chat Eyal, tell us more about Primis and your latest transparency tool for publishers?. I’m the Co. CEO and co-founder of Primis and Sellers.guide....
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Amalgamated Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its position in shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,004 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in National Vision were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Citigroup Inc. Has $3.57 Million Position in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) by 315.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,104 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,086 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in C3.ai were worth $3,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
EconomyCoinDesk

Tech Mahindra Joins StaTwig in Global Vaccine-Tracing Blockchain

The IT firm said Monday that the VaccineLedger blockchain is designed to improve transparency and prevent failures in vaccine supply, including the distribution of expired vaccines, stock depletion and counterfeiting. Tech Mahindra, a subsidiary of Indian conglomerate Mahindra Group, has joined with StaTwig, a startup based in Hyderabad and Singapore,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy