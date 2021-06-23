Liz Writes Life: Dam license transferred to entity that will destroy ability to make power

Well, it has happened – the true beginning of possible destruction of the four Klamath hydroelectric dams is now in the works. Last Thursday, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission approved the transfer of the license for the Lower Klamath Hydroelectric Project from PacifiCorp to the nonprofit Klamath River Renewal Corp. Bummer! An interesting thing is that both states – Oregon and California – are also now co-licensees. This means that both states are on the hook for monies needed for the dams’ destruction and protection from any other financial burden.