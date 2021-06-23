Test for Gluten Intolerance if You Have Hashimoto’s Low Thyroid – Cache Valley Daily

It's hardly uncommon to crave some salty pretzels or French fries every now and then. Food cravings come up every so often, particularly kicking in when we're stressed or anxious, as carbohydrates, fat, and sugar produce a calming effect on our bodies, according to WebMD. However, just because food cravings are normal doesn't mean they're never something to be concerned about, seeing as cravings can be symptoms of various health concerns. So, if you notice that you are suddenly and overwhelmingly craving salty foods, there may be something else at play. Read on to find out what disease could be behind your salt craving.