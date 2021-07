This week reminded me that when life is starting to feel a bit too busy (and toasty), the best course of action might be as simple as taking a break and having a treat. To that end, this past week my kids developed their own family rule. The kinks are still being worked out, but it goes something like, “Once the temperature reaches 95 degrees, we all have to stop what we are doing and have some kind of cold treat.” Aside from being impressed that they are working together, I also notice that a key part of their plan is the whole family is involved. I have a sneaking suspicion that taking a break and spending this time together just might be the most important part.