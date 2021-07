Stress—okay, and a lack of showering, shampooing, and even brushing—destroyed my hair over the past year. And now we’re headed straight into hot-vax summer, where the sun, surf, and chlorine are sure to do even more damage to my long-neglected tresses. All of this is to say that my hair needs some serious help; however, shampoo and conditioner alone are not going to remedy the sad state of my strands, which is where hydrating hair masks come in.