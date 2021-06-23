Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Player Review: Taking stock of DeAndre’ Bembry’s up and down season

By Mitch Orsatti
raptorshq.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat a year for DeAndre’ Bembry. After cementing his role with the Atlanta Hawks in the lineup as a “hold the fort/change the pace ” type of player off the bench, Bembry found himself in much of the same situation with the Toronto Raptors. Featuring a bevy of up and down performances, sporadic minutes and out-right DNP-CDs, along with time spent in and out of Nick Nurse’s doghouse, Bembry eventually settled in as a hybrid point guard/Swiss-army wing defender for the Raptors.

www.raptorshq.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taking Stock#The Atlanta Hawks#The Toronto Raptors#Dnp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Atlanta Hawks
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAraptorshq.com

Player Review: Injuries and bad luck factor into Rodney Hood’s down year

In the 2014 NBA Draft, Masai Ujiri and the Toronto Raptors made the ultimate swing for the fences pick. selecting Bruno Caboclo, famously described by ESPN’s Fran Fraschilla as being “two years away from being two years away”, with the 20th overall pick. Just three picks later, the Utah Jazz selected a 22-year-old from Duke named Rodney Hood.
NBAchatsports.com

Toronto Raptors: 3 positive takeaways as we look forward to 2021-22

Toronto Raptors - Pascal Siakam and OG Anunoby (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images) The NBA Playoffs are in full swing with just four teams left, but for the first time in eight years, the Toronto Raptors will not figure into the equation as to who is the best team in the Eastern Conference or the NBA.
NBAraptorsrapture.com

The Toronto Raptors need a woman on the bench next season

The NBA has demonstrated itself to be a progressive league, especially in comparison to other sports. The Toronto Raptors, like the league, have taken steps to be vocal advocates for equality, as evidenced by their antiracism campaign. Though the franchise named John Wiggins to oversee organizational culture and inclusion, there...
NBAhypebeast.com

Kyle Lowry Debut NFT Collection Is an Ode to Toronto and the Raptors

NBA champion Kyle Lowry is paying homage to the city of Toronto in his debut NFT collection, “Through My Eyes.” In celebration of the city he has called home for nearly a decade, Lowry recounts his favorite moments with the Toronto Raptors, the city and even Drake through crypto. Two...
NBAPosted by
CNN

1 Offseason Trade Idea for Every NBA Team

With all but three NBA teams officially in offseason mode, now feels like a good time to put back on our general manager hats and cobble together some hypothetical trades. For. Every. Single. Squad. Each deal is being proposed from that specific team's perspective. That doesn't mean they're one-sided; it...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

NBA Rumors: 15 Stars That Could Be Traded This Season

Once the NBA Finals conclude, training camps will be opening up and teams will begin their quest towards becoming the champions of the 2021-2022 season. For some teams like the Lakers, Heat, or Warriors, making one move could be the difference between another ring or an early playoff exit. The...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

20 NBA Players Most Likely to Be Traded This Offseason

The NBA offseason is fast approaching, and there have been rumors swirling around about the top players in the league. This year's playoffs opened a lot of eyes to the quality of teams around the league and improvements are needed in both conferences. The first major move made this offseason was the deal sending Kemba Walker (plus a first-round pick in the 2021 NBA Draft) to the Oklahoma City Thunder for Al Horford and Moses Brown.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

DeAndre Hopkins reacts to Suns’ Deandre Ayton’s game winner vs. Clippers

Deandre Ayton was the star of the show in the Phoenix Suns Game 2 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers as the youngster slammed home the game-winner to give them a 2-0 series lead. Many athletes showed their support of Ayton, and Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins– who also has a flair for the dramatic– Tweeted out a message for Ayton.
NBAraptorshq.com

Player Review: Checking in on Malachi Flynn’s development

With Kyle Lowry’s future in Toronto up in the air, Malachi Flynn has been slotted in as a key piece in the next generation of Raptors guards. Much like the rest of the team, Flynn’s rookie season had its fair share of ups and downs. Perhaps unfairly, Flynn performed so exceedingly well in the preseason that his play early on in the regular season may have been viewed under a harsher lens than it otherwise would have been. After a run in the G League and some solid play down the stretch, we got a better sense of Flynn’s place in Toronto after one year in the league — especially after winning Rookie of the Month in April.
NBANBA

POOL REPORT ON THE REVIEW OF THE OUT OF BOUNDS PLAY WITH 9.3 SECONDS LEFT IN THE FOURTH QUARTER AND THE FINAL FIELD GOAL MADE BY DEANDRE AYTON IN TONIGHT’S LA CLIPPERS AT PHOENIX SUNS GAME

POOL REPORT ON THE REVIEW OF THE OUT OF BOUNDS PLAY WITH 9.3 SECONDS LEFT IN THE FOURTH QUARTER AND THE FINAL FIELD GOAL MADE BY DEANDRE AYTON IN TONIGHT’S LA CLIPPERS AT PHOENIX SUNS GAME. INTERVIEW CONDUCTED BY DUANE RANKIN (ARIZONA REPUBLIC) WITH CREW CHIEF SCOTT FOSTER FOLLOWING TONIGHT’S...
NBACBS Sports

Suns' Deandre Ayton: Pulls down 22 rebounds

Ayton registered 19 points (8-14 FG, 3-3 FT), 22 rebounds, four blocks, three assists and a steal across 41 minutes in Saturday's win over the Clippers. Ayton registered his second double-double of the series and pulled down a playoff-high 22 rebounds in a game where he made his presence felt on both ends of the court despite dealing with Ivica Zubac all game long. Ayton is averaging 20.3 points, 13.5 rebounds and 1.8 blocks per game in the series against the Clippers.