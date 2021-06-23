Player Review: Taking stock of DeAndre’ Bembry’s up and down season
What a year for DeAndre’ Bembry. After cementing his role with the Atlanta Hawks in the lineup as a “hold the fort/change the pace ” type of player off the bench, Bembry found himself in much of the same situation with the Toronto Raptors. Featuring a bevy of up and down performances, sporadic minutes and out-right DNP-CDs, along with time spent in and out of Nick Nurse’s doghouse, Bembry eventually settled in as a hybrid point guard/Swiss-army wing defender for the Raptors.www.raptorshq.com