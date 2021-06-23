Player Review: Taking stock of DeAndre’ Bembry’s up and down season

With Kyle Lowry’s future in Toronto up in the air, Malachi Flynn has been slotted in as a key piece in the next generation of Raptors guards. Much like the rest of the team, Flynn’s rookie season had its fair share of ups and downs. Perhaps unfairly, Flynn performed so exceedingly well in the preseason that his play early on in the regular season may have been viewed under a harsher lens than it otherwise would have been. After a run in the G League and some solid play down the stretch, we got a better sense of Flynn’s place in Toronto after one year in the league — especially after winning Rookie of the Month in April.