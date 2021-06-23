Cancel
South Bend, IN

Updated facades in DTSB, Penguin Point news and Mulligan's closing

South Bend Tribune
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFourteen downtown South Bend businesses: Were awarded up to $20,000 each partly thanks to a city grant. The Exterior Enhancement grant will help projects that provide a permanent change, are decorative in nature and expands the ability to use patio seating year-round. Projects include adding rooftop seating at South Bend Chocolate Cafe, a new patio at LaSalle Grill and permanent outdoor heaters at many restaurants downtown.

