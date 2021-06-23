Cancel
Netflix's 'Sexy Beasts' Looks Like the Strangest Dating Show Ever

By Sadie Bell
Thrillist
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's like 'The Masked Singer' meets 'Love Is Blind.'. Let's be real: In the world of dating, as much as people like to tout how they value personality over looks, being physically attracted to somebody does matter to an extent. Of course you want someone who's kind and funny and has the same interests as you, but even those who'd like to claim that they are the least vain among us think about appearance at least a little bit.

TV Seriesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Netflix launches Sexy Beasts, a new “blind” dating series: disturbing is little

Netflix was born as a visionary video rental company, in the style Blockbuster, at the end of the 90s. However, from one moment to another and with the globalization of the Internet, it began, little by little, to produce its own content. Its formula became a real success and today it is a leader in the streaming market. In fact, it has an infinite catalog with very dissimilar proposals. So much so that his new release called Sexy Beasts has caused talk.
Syracuse.com

Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus has cancer; Pop-Tarts movie; ‘Sexy Beasts’ dating show; more: Buzz

Blink-182′s Mark Hoppus has cancer, he announced Wednesday. “For the past three months I’ve been undergoing chemotherapy for cancer,” the singer-bassist wrote. “I have cancer. It sucks and I’m scared, and at the same time I’m blessed with incredible doctors and family and friends to get me through this. I still have months of treatment ahead of me but I’m trying to remain hopeful and positive. Can’t wait to be cancer free and see you all at a concert in the near future. Love to you all.” He didn’t offer more details, but fans and friends quickly responded with words of support on social media. “Love you,” Blink-182 co-founder Travis Barker wrote. “I too, have been aware of @markhoppus’s cancer diagnosis for awhile now,” Tom DeLonge added. “And to add to his own words that he used today, I would also like to say that he is strong, and a super-human who is pushing through this difficult obstacle with a wide-open heart. 👊🏼#WeHaveHisBack.”
CinemaBlend

Addison Rae Kicks Off Tour For Netflix’s She’s All That Remake With Pics And A Dance TikTok (Of Course)

This past year has been a whirlwind for Addison Rae, as the social media star’s following has been steadily growing. Along the way, she’s even become friends with Kourtney Kardashian and now seems to be one of the reality TV star’s besties. Now, Rae is preparing to enter a new stage in her career, as she’ll be making her acting debut this summer in the gender-swapped remake of She’s All That. The press tour for the teen comedy is about to kick off, and Rae marked the occasion with photos and, of course, a dance video on TikTok.
Whiskey Riff

Netflix Drops Trailer For Ridiculous New Dating Show, ‘Sexy Beasts,’ Because We Thought TV Couldn’t Get Any Dumber

Cue up the George Strait because I hate everything…. Gimmicky dating shows are a dime a dozen but for fuck’s sake, when have we gone too far?. According to Variety, Netflix has signed on for two seasons, TWO SEASONS, of a new show called Sexy Beasts, where contestants will go on a series of blind dates wearing insanely bizarre costumes to take the focus off looks and place it back on personality.
TV SeriesFirst Coast News

Netflix's 'Sexy Beasts' trailer is the stuff of nightmares

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This July, Netflix has a lineup of new programming coming to the streaming platform, with a slew of titles sure to be engaging, heartwarming, thrilling and hilarious. "Sexy Beasts" isn't one of them. The "reality" dating series hits the platform next month, but after seeing the trailer,...
TV & Videosdexerto.com

Addison Rae reveals her biggest pet peeve when she’s in a relationship

TikTok sensation Addison Rae revealed one of the biggest things that bothers her when she’s in a relationship on a new episode of her podcast with guest 24kGoldn. As one of TikTok’s biggest stars with over 80 million followers, there are naturally plenty of fans who have become invested in her love life during her time on the platform.
TV Seriesuncrazed.com

‘Sexy Beasts’ – A Bizarre Dating Show Coming To Netflix

Netflix releases an official trailer for their new and peculiar dating show, ‘Sexy Beasts‘. Making a twist to the typical dating show format, Sexy Beasts introduces love-seeking singles adorning Hollywood-grade prosthetics and makeup. The concept aims to do away with dating based on physical appearance, instead making singles focus on personality and emotional chemistry.
TV Showsgamingideology.com

Netflix TV Shows: Manifest’s Melissa Roxburgh age, Instagram, roles, dating: Everything to know about the Michaela actress – Netflix News

If you’re like the rest of the world, you’re currently binge-watching Manifest on Netflix. The now-canceled NBC missing plane drama features an ensemble cast, including Josh Dallas and Melissa Roxburgh, that are captivating to watch. Since being canceled by NBC, fans have been clamoring for Netflix to save the series,...
Moviestalentrecap.com

Ken Jeong Voices ‘My Little Pony’ Character for New Netflix Movie

The Masked Singer judge Ken Jeong has a fun new gig lined up. The actor is voicing a character in an upcoming My Little Pony movie for Netflix, alongside several other famous names. Jeong shared the news on Twitter Wednesday, revealing which character he’s playing in the new kids’ film....
MusicThrillist

The 5 Most Surprising Things We Learned From Netflix's 'This Is Pop'

The docuseries is a fun look back at the some of the most pivotal moments in pop music history. Defining the musical genre of pop is a damn-near impossible task simply because "popular music" is always changing. What's considered pop today may not even be sonically aligned with last week's highest charting songs, let alone the hits that ruled the airwaves 10 years ago. Thus, Netflix's insightful new music docuseries This Is Pop doesn't set out to analyze and dissect the sonic elements that qualify as song as pop. Instead, the eight-part series explores some of the most pivotal moments in the history of the genre.