Netflix's 'Sexy Beasts' Looks Like the Strangest Dating Show Ever
It's like 'The Masked Singer' meets 'Love Is Blind.'. Let's be real: In the world of dating, as much as people like to tout how they value personality over looks, being physically attracted to somebody does matter to an extent. Of course you want someone who's kind and funny and has the same interests as you, but even those who'd like to claim that they are the least vain among us think about appearance at least a little bit.www.thrillist.com