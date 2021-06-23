Cancel
2021 NHL Draft Prospect: Jacob Napier

By Chris Dilks
Final NHL Central Scouting Rank: 195th among North American skaters. In a draft that is full of what are considered modern NHL defensemen—smaller waterbug types with excellent offensive skills and perhaps still developing defensively—Jacob Napier is a throwback; closer to type of defenseman that may have been more coveted 15-20 years ago. He’s a big, tough defenseman whose game starts on the defensive end and works out from there. That may not be as flashy or exciting as some of the smaller defensemen available in the draft, but there will always be a place in the game for a defenseman that can take care of his own end of the ice.

