Southwest Airlines CEO Gary Kelly to step down

New York Post
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSouthwest Airlines said on Wednesday long-time Chief Executive Officer Gary Kelly will step down next year to become the executive chairman and will be succeeded by company veteran Robert Jordan. Kelly, 66, who became the CEO in 2004, has led Southwest through some of the airline industry’s most turbulent times,...

nypost.com
