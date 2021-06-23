Southwest Airlines CEO Gary Kelly to step down

In recent months, progress in mass vaccination and growing passenger numbers at TSA checkpoints have been a boon for the airline industry. However, new coronavirus variants are triggering fears of more infection waves limiting international travel and tourism demand. The shares of Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE) reached pre-Covid levels in March and have been trending downward in recent weeks. The company’s lower debt outstanding, coupled with the U.S. government’s third phase of payroll support, are key triggers of the stock’s recovery in the near-term. Moreover, passenger numbers at TSA checkpoints are just 20% below 2019 levels. As PSP-3 requires airlines to suspend dividends and share repurchases until September 2022, Trefis believes that SAVE stock is a good value investment. We highlight the historical trends in the company’s revenues, margins, and valuation multiple in an interactive dashboard analysis, Why Spirit Airlines Stock Has Lost 43% Since 2018?