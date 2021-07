John McAfee, the towering and titanic British-born American tech entrepreneur and businessman, passed away at the age of 75 on Wednesday in a Barcelona prison shortly after the Spanish High Court had authorized a US extradition request and McAfee’s lawyer, Javier Villaba, had confirmed that his client had committed suicide by hanging, as an extradition in effect would lead to a probable life-sentence for him in the United States which the tech giant and political activist could not bear witness.