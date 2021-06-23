‘The Waltons’: Judy Norton Explains the ‘Rebellion’ of Her Character Mary Ellen in ‘The Quilting’ Episode

During an episode of her video series, “Behind-the-Scenes with Judy Norton,” Norton talked about the Season two episode of “The Waltons” titled “The Car.”. During the episode, John-Boy finally gets a car after a little bit of drama. The episode begins with John-Boy discussing how he needs a car now that he’s in college. A neighbor makes a deal with John-Boy to trade his car for work performed on his house. However, after work is done, the neighbor opts out of the deal. He hides the car from John-Boy and refuses to follow through with the deal. The neighbor’s wife is so fed up with her husband’s action that she leaves him. She grabs the keys to the car and heads to the Waltons’ home. While there, she reveals to the family that she and her husband had a son who died while in the marines. The car belonged to their son and her husband has grown attached to it. She gives John-Boy the keys and tells him where her husband hid the car.