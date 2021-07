Have you ever wanted a sneak peek, behind-the-scenes tour of Wheel of Fortune star Vanna White’s wardrobe? Well, you’ve come to the right place!. If you have ever owned a television at any point in the last five decades, there’s a good chance you have watched, or at least heard of, Wheel of Fortune. After all, the show has been airing for more than 45 years and is a staple in many American households. If so, you probably know who Vanna White is. She is the glamorous hostess and letter-turner on the popular TV game show.