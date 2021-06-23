Cancel
‘Yellowstone’ Star Josh Holloway Explains Why He Feels ‘Nature Is My Church’

By Thad Mitchell
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2J1K1p_0adBvdyP00

One of the many stars in the “Yellowstone” cast, Josh Holloway is a veteran actor who brings a dash of his own personality to his characters.

In a recent interview with Esquire, Holloway discusses where he draws his inspiration as an actor from. Referring to nature as “his church,” the “Yellowstone” actor says his love of the outdoors provides motivation for him. With this in mind, it is fitting that the first time we see his “Yellowstone” character, he is standing knee-deep in a stream. Holloway also says nature allows him to find spiritual growth and nourishment that he’s been unable to find other places.

“Well, for me, nature is my church, if you will,” he says. “I grew up in the Bible belt and it was church on Sunday and Wednesday night and revivals and all that. And that was not my way of connecting with my spirit.”

The “Yellowstone” star did, however, find his way of connecting to his spirit in the great outdoors. He says his strong connection with nature allows him to work out issues in his mind, heart and soul.

“My way has always been nature,” he says. “And when I get out into nature is where I really connect with my spirit, my soul, and God, if you will. You call it God, Allah, Buddha, the forest, whatever your door is.”

Holloway credits nature for revealing to him his true self and says he “craves” only what Mother Nature can provide.

“But I connect there, and I’m able to work things out in my mind and my soul,” the “Yellowstone” baddie says. “And so I need it. I crave it. Without nature, I go bananas. So that’s why I’m so into conservation of nature because that is my church. That’s where I go.”

On “Yellowstone,” Holloway plays antagonist Roarke Morris as the ruthless, yet sophisticated villain with an eye for the ranch. Morris was introduced in the third season of the show as a representative of Market Equities. He and CEO Willa Hayes form a team that isn’t afraid to get their hands dirty when pursuing something they want. The duo is currently eyeing John Dutton’s ranch, hoping to turn the property into a bustling airport and tourism destination. But John Dutton has no intentions of deserting his ranch — even for an absurd amount of money.

“Yellowstone” fans are excited to see what comes of Roarke Morris and Willa Hayes in the new season. Later in the interview, Holloway lets slip that “Roarke is going to get his,” which could mean an untimely demise for the antagonist. Perhaps Roarke and Willa will receive the “Yellowstone” style of western revenge. He may even be ushered into a little trip to the “train station” in the fourth season.

