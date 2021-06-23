Mischa Barton thinks it's time she gets her own docuseries

The O.C. alum tells The Guardian that she is in a "transitional period" and thinking of doing a documentary series "from my perspective." “I think a lot of people deserve apologies for the things that were done to them at that time,” she says. “The Britney doc really got to me. Watching that was very strange because I was in all the same places.” Barton points out the experiences of being followed by the paparazzi were similar. “Certainly, you couldn’t get away with it today to the same extent, not the same kind of danger,” she says. Barton also wants to escape from her The O.C. persona. “It is the constant mistake,” she says wryly of her experience on The Hills: New Beginning, which she refers to as a "sh*tshow." “They were even calling me by my character name. Seriously? Like, this far down the line they can’t get my name right?” Barton says she was still a virgin and felt “like a fraud” for playing Marissa Cooper in this sexy teen show where she was pursued by older men. Barton says she felt she had to get her first experience of sex “out of the way."