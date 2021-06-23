Mischa Barton thinks it's time she gets her own docuseries
In 2019, Mischa Barton joined The Hills: New Beginnings. It was an extremely meta moment, given how The Hills is a spin-off of Laguna Beach, a reality show based on The O.C. It didn’t work out; Barton left after just one season. And in a new interview with The Guardian, she says producers expected her to act like her O.C. character, Marissa, instead of showing who she is. She claims that the producers even went as far as referring to her as Marissa.www.avclub.com