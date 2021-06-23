Nevada Lawmakers OK Spending Federal Relief Funds

Nevada lawmakers approved the transfer of $2.7 billion in federal coronavirus relief to a state account on Tuesday. Approval from the Legislature’s Interim Finance Committee paves the way for millions in new spending for schools, food subsidies and housing assistance. They approved allocating federal relief to rental assistance, homeowner’s assistance and funds for state’s unemployment insurance system and to hire auditors to oversee $1.1 billion in relief designated for schools. Nevada received the aid package as part of the latest package of federal coronavirus relief as well as billions of additional funds geared toward specific spending on education, infrastructure and other aid.