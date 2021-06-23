Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nevada State

Nevada Lawmakers OK Spending Federal Relief Funds

By jshaffer
KDWN
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNevada lawmakers approved the transfer of $2.7 billion in federal coronavirus relief to a state account on Tuesday. Approval from the Legislature’s Interim Finance Committee paves the way for millions in new spending for schools, food subsidies and housing assistance. They approved allocating federal relief to rental assistance, homeowner’s assistance and funds for state’s unemployment insurance system and to hire auditors to oversee $1.1 billion in relief designated for schools. Nevada received the aid package as part of the latest package of federal coronavirus relief as well as billions of additional funds geared toward specific spending on education, infrastructure and other aid.

kdwn.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
Local
Nevada Coronavirus
Local
Nevada Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unemployment Insurance#Infrastructure#Legislature#Housing Assistance#Interim Finance Committee
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
News Break
Unemployment
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Minnesota CDFIs get $38 million in federal pandemic relief funding

The federal government distributed $38 million to 27 Minnesota community development financial institutions this week, part of $1.25 billion in pandemic relief funds sent nationally to development groups. Kate Barr, chief executive of Propel, a Twin Cities agency that advises nonprofits on financial and management issues, said the funds are...
Pittsburgh, PAPittsburgh Post-Gazette

City Council to begin public process on spending $335 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds

A plan to spend the anticipated $335 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds was introduced in Pittsburgh City Council Tuesday. The spending proposal, created by a task force of representatives from the mayor’s office and council, recommends a four-year roadmap for the American Rescue Plan funds, including allocating $117.5 million in 2021 to fill gaps in lost revenue and avoid layoffs.
Reading Eagle

Federal COVID relief funds help Pa. schools return to normal

June is typically a time of stress and struggle for local school boards, at least in recent years. It's when they're tasked with crafting budgets for the upcoming school year, spending plans that must be balanced and approved by July 1. Districts across Pennsylvania, including those in Berks County, have...
Mississippi StateWDAM-TV

Federal pandemic relief funds available for foster/former foster youth in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Department of Child Protection Services is distributing federal pandemic relief funds to foster and former foster youth. Three-point-three million dollars in federal pandemic relief funds is available for foster and former foster youth who are 14 through 26 years old. The money can be used to help with housing, education, transportation, utility bills, groceries, and other emergency assistance needs.
Idaho StateKPVI Newschannel 6

Idaho cities can start applying for $54 million in federal relief funds

BOISE — Idaho cities with populations of fewer than 50,000 people will begin receiving their share of $54 million from the federal American Rescue Plan Act, Gov. Brad Little and State Controller Brandon Woolf announced Monday in a press release. Almost all Idaho cities have a population small enough to...
Congress & CourtsAviation Week

German Lawmakers OK FCAS Demonstrator Spending

German lawmakers have given the green light to fund the next steps for the European Future Combat Air System (FCAS). Lawmakers approved a €4.5 billion ($5.37 billion) settlement on June 23 allowing the joint Franco-German and Spanish program to move into Demonstrator Phases 1B and 2 of the program... Subscription...
Minnesota StatePosted by
KARE 11

Minnesota lawmakers pass public safety bill

ST PAUL, Minn — The bill that pays for Minnesota's court system, prisons and statewide law enforcement efforts made it through the Minnesota House last Tuesday night, after hours of debate on possible amendments. Then early on Wednesday morning it was given approval in the Senate. The bill is now...
Sussex County, DEdelawarepublic.org

Federal funding allows for spending increase in Sussex County budget

Federal dollars will allow more spending this upcoming year in Sussex County. County Council approved its FY 2022 budget Tuesday. Officials say the $278 million plan is the most significant in Sussex County history. This year’s budget was a little more than $177 million, largely diminished by concerns related to COVID lockdowns.
PoliticsPioneer Press

Lawmakers, Walz approve record $52 billion budget, averting state shutdown

Minnesota lawmakers and Gov. Tim Walz on Wednesday succeeded in approving a record $52 billion two-year state budget to avoid a government shutdown that would have served as a havoc-wreaking capstone to an already havoc-filled period in the state’s history. The House remained locked in debate over a tax policy...
Montville, CTRegister Citizen

Montville examines COVID impact before spending fed relief funds

MONTVILLE — Officials looking to spend nearly $5.4 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds have established an ad-hoc committee tasked with investigating the many ways the pandemic altered lives and government operations in this eastern Connecticut town. The home of the Mohegan Sun and hundreds of workers whose jobs...
Public Healthgeorgiahealthnews.com

Kemp appoints panels to allocate federal COVID relief funds

Gov. Brian Kemp is turning to a bipartisan group of Georgia lawmakers, state agency heads and other state officials to help determine how to spend $4.8 billion in federal COVID-19 relief funds. Kemp has named three committees to sift through applications for the money from state and local governments, businesses and nonprofits.
Minnesota StateGrand Forks Herald

Minnesota lawmakers tout bipartisan negotiations, partisan wins in $52B budget

Standing in a packed reception room in the state Capitol for the first time since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, a maskless Gov. Tim Walz was all smiles on Thursday, July 1 as he touted the historically large budget. With his executive emergency powers rescinded and roughly 70% of Minnesota adults having at least one COVID vaccine dose, Walz said now is the time to focus on rebuilding the state.
Chalkbeat

Michigan lawmakers OK ‘historic’ $17B spending plan that closes school funding gaps

Michigan lawmakers approved a landmark school spending bill Wednesday, but not before the Senate added another $300 million. The Senate’s additions include scholarships for elementary reading support and incentives for districts that have year-round calendars with shorter, more frequent breaks. The $17.1 billion spending plan passed both the House and...