Born in Milan, Callegari is most well known for his interpretations of Verdi's works. He will succeed György Ráth, who has held the position for three years. A graduate of the Giuseppe Verdi Conservatory, Callegari has held principal conductor positions of the Wexford Festival and Royal Flanders Philharmonic Orchestra. Additionally, he has directed major operatic works at the Metropolitan Opera in New York, La Scala in Milan, and the Opéra National de Paris, among other notable operatic and symphonic ensembles worldwide.