‘Dads can make a difference’

“But the father said to his servants, Bring forth the best robe, and put it on him; and put a ring on his hand, and shoes on his feet” (Luke 11:22). This was the unexpected reaction of a father when his wayward son returned home. The young man completely blew it! He lost all his inheritance on riotous living. He found himself broke, ashamed and in serious need. Things were so desperate, he ate dinner at a hog’s trough. After he came to his senses, he returned to his father a more humble and repentant man. Instead of giving his son a deserving punishment, the father embraced him in celebration.