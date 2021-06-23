‘Dads can make a difference’

Northwest Wisconsin CEP seeks tutors to meet with adults who want to improve their literacy skills. Individuals interested in tutoring will receive training to deliver student-centered education, which is provided free of charge. Tutors are matched with learners and meet regularly in mutually agreed upon public locations such as a library, job center or coffee shop. In addition to reading, writing, math and computer skills, tutors can also help navigate online job applications, set up a budget, attain the GED or HSED, prepare to enter college, create a resume, write letters and more. They may also help English language learners with reading, writing and conversation skills. Tutors are needed in the following counties: Ashland, Douglas, Sawyer and Washburn. Contact Laura Sullivan, regional manager at Northwest Wisconsin CEP, at 715-392-6127 or email lsullivan@nwcep.org.